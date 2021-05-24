Robert Kirkman's Hardcore Movie Gets Godzilla vs Kong Director

"Every episode was constructed with the knowledge that this would be an animated show and we can use that to the best of our ability," says Kirkman. "The whole series was conceived in the first place because of it being an animation. You’re right, that sequence from the finale between Mark and Omni-Man would be almost impossible to do even in a $200 million blockbuster, to go from fighter jets to collapsing buildings in the city to snow-capped mountains and avalanches to fighting under the ocean. I’m glad we were able to do it in animation, it shows the strength of the genre, because it utilizes the best of what comics are able to do with storytelling."