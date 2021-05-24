Robert Kirkman's Hardcore Movie Gets Godzilla vs Kong Director
The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman's and Marc Silvestri's comic miniseries Hardcore has a movie adaptation in the works, and Universal has reportedly tapped Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard to direct it. Kirkman has written the outline for the Hardcore movie's story, and Wingard will co-write the script alongside Will Simmon. The Hardcore comic was released by Skybound and Image Comics; Kirkman will produce the film alongside Skybound's David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst; Wingard will executive produce the film as well. Wingard's directorial slate has quickly filled up, as he has a Face/Off sequel in the works at Paramount, while Legendary wants him back for another installment of its MonsterVerse franchise.comicbook.com