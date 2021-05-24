newsbreak-logo
Belarus president signs tough new law on media restrictions

Big Hollywood
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The authoritarian president of Belarus on Monday signed a law sharply restricting news media activities and allowing them to be shut down without a court hearing. The move by President Alexander Lukashenko came a day after the arrest of a prominent opposition journalist whose commercial flight...

