newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Buescher Survives Chaos, Finishes 13th at COTA

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In one of the wildest races the NASCAR Cup Series has seen this season, Chris Buescher survived an adventurous afternoon to finish 13th in the AutoTempest Ford. Rain was the theme of the weekend, one that saw a practice session Saturday morning, and qualifying Sunday morning just prior to the race. The weather held off most of the morning before it ultimately set in just after the green flag. It ultimately was the cause of the final red flag, which saw the race end at lap 54, 14 laps shy of the scheduled distance.

speedwaydigest.com
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Buescher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Pit Road#Buescher Survives Chaos#The Coca Cola 600#Fox#Channel 90#Autotempest Ford#Prn#Ford Mustang#Races#Pace Laps#Race Coverage#Slick Tires#Rain Tires#Field#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
speedwaymedia.com

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Dover

Roush Fenway looks to tame Miles the Monster this Sunday at Dover, a track that’s seen a Jack Roush Ford win 17 times overall. Ryan Newman has four wins of his own at the 1-mile track, while Chris Buescher comes in on a hot streak of two-straight top-10 finishes and is looking to further solidify his playoff standing.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Chris Buescher – Darlington Advance

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher. Goodyear 400 – Sunday, May 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. Buescher makes his eighth Cup start at Darlington Sunday, where he has an average finish of 20th dating back to 2016. Prior to the 2020 season, Buescher had finished...
Rotowire

DFS NASCAR: Goodyear 400

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Location: Darlington, S.C. Kyle Busch survived multiple late restarts to win last week on his birthday at Kansas Speedway. The win marked 10 different winners from the first 11 races this season, adding even further pressure on contenders who haven't gotten to Victory Lane yet this season. Just six spots remain for nonwinners to qualify for the playoffs with 15 races remaining in the regular season. Adding to that pressure is a trip this week to one of NASCAR's toughest tracks in Darlington Raceway. The 1.37-mile oval is egg shaped and sports an old, rough surface. The series raced three times at the track last season in the pandemic-altered schedule. Kevin Harvick won two of those races while Denny Hamlin won the other. Both of those drivers, along with defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, have yet to win in 2021. Brad Keselowski will start on pole with Harvick on the outside of the front row in this week's 400-mile throwback weekend at Darlington.
Motorsportsaccesswdun.com

Kyle Busch gets birthday present with Kansas Cup win

Perhaps it was birthday fate. When the name of the race is the Buschy McBusch Race 400, your name is Kyle Busch and it’s your 36th birthday – you have to figure there’s some serious racing juju in your favor. And Busch took advantage of it. Busch’s No. 18 Joe...
Rotowire

DFS NASCAR: Drydene 400

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Martin Truex Jr. extended his lead atop the winner's list last week with a dominating performance at Darlington Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the car to beat that afternoon, and only Kyle Larson seemed capable of mounting a serious challenge. This week could be another time for Truex to shine. He starts on pole and has three prior wins at Dover International Speedway. Last year, the NASCAR Cup Series raced a double-header weekend at the track with Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin splitting the victories. Both drivers remain winless in 2021 but will start inside the top five. Harvick won the second of those races starting 17th, but Hamlin won his starting on the outside of the front row. That is exactly where he will start this weekend, too. Matt DiBenedetto enters this week's race on the bubble in the playoff standings with Tyler Reddick tied on points but on the outside looking in. With 14 regular-season races remaining and only six playoff spots available for nonrace winners remaining, the pressure is creeping higher each week.
Motorsportsdailyjournal.net

Buescher and sponsor Fastenal sign extensions through 2024

Roush Fenway Racing on Wednesday announced a contract extension with both driver Chris Buescher and longtime sponsor Fastenal. The deal with Fastenal was extended through the 2024 season. The distributor has been a Roush anchor partner since 2010 when Fastenal joined the team as primary sponsor for Carl Edwards in the Xfinity Series.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Buescher Earns Stage Points, Finishes 17th at Dover

After earning stage points in the first stage of racing, Chris Buescher and the No. 17 Fastenal team finished 17th at Dover International Speedway on Sunday afternoon. Buescher rolled off the grid in 10th and was up to ninth when the competition caution flag waved at lap 35. The team took four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment before getting back on track to restart fifth. The driver stayed inside of the top-10 for the majority of the stage, falling to ninth with 11 laps left in the stage. Buescher took the green-white checkered flag for stage two in ninth, earning two stage points.
speedwaymedia.com

Buescher to make 200th Cup start at COTA

Competing in his sixth full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Chris Buescher is set to reach a milestone start. By competing in this weekend’s inaugural EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, the driver of the No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Mustang will make his 200th career start in NASCAR’s premier series.
Motorsportsjayski.com

Roush Fenway expects Chris Buescher to remain with the team

On Wednesday afternoon, Roush Fenway Racing announced an extension with sponsor Fastenal through 2024. Asked about the status of Chris Buescher’s contract with the team, which expires at the end of this season, RFR president Steve Newmark said, “I think we generally try to keep all of our contract discussions outside of the four walls of Roush, but Chris and our arrangement is one that we expect it to continue not only through the next three years of the Fastenal relationship, but well beyond that as well.”
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Market grows for NASCAR charters

The pursuit of NASCAR charters could be as competitive as the racing in a year that has seen 10 different winners in 12 Cup races. Two car owners tell NBC Sports that they are open to dealing charters. This comes as interest in Cup ownership has grown with the Next Gen car’s debut in 2022.
nbcsportsedge.com

Coke 600 DFS Gems include Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher

Longtime readers know that we rely heavily on drivers’ records on the current track and track type. The parity NASCAR has achieved in 2021 makes that incredibly difficult, however. It’s not just the 11 different drivers who have won, but also that 29 drivers have scored top-10s this year and 22 of them have top-fives.
speedsport.com

Reddick To Wheel Anderson’s Xfinity Car At COTA

STATESVILLE, N.C. – Jordan Anderson Racing announced Saturday that NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick will drive the team’s No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet Camaro SS in the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series visit to Circuit Of The Americas in Austin, Texas on May 22. After capturing back-to-back Xfinity Series...
Motorsportsjayski.com

Spencer Pumpelly Making Xfinity Debut at COTA

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that veteran road course ace Spencer Pumpelly will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut driving the No. 6 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas. Pumpelly is a twenty-year veteran of professional sportscar racing, and holds multiple victories in IMSA, World Challenge,...
Austin, TXlatrobebulletinnews.com

Smithley, NASCAR to make COTA debut

There aren’t many major league racing facilities that NASCAR has yet to run on, and there will be one less on Sunday. The NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series, and the Camping World Truck Series will compete at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, this weekend. The...