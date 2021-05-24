Buescher Survives Chaos, Finishes 13th at COTA
In one of the wildest races the NASCAR Cup Series has seen this season, Chris Buescher survived an adventurous afternoon to finish 13th in the AutoTempest Ford. Rain was the theme of the weekend, one that saw a practice session Saturday morning, and qualifying Sunday morning just prior to the race. The weather held off most of the morning before it ultimately set in just after the green flag. It ultimately was the cause of the final red flag, which saw the race end at lap 54, 14 laps shy of the scheduled distance.speedwaydigest.com