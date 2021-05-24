Buescher Survives Chaos, Finishes 13th at COTA

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Martin Truex Jr. extended his lead atop the winner's list last week with a dominating performance at Darlington Raceway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was the car to beat that afternoon, and only Kyle Larson seemed capable of mounting a serious challenge. This week could be another time for Truex to shine. He starts on pole and has three prior wins at Dover International Speedway. Last year, the NASCAR Cup Series raced a double-header weekend at the track with Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin splitting the victories. Both drivers remain winless in 2021 but will start inside the top five. Harvick won the second of those races starting 17th, but Hamlin won his starting on the outside of the front row. That is exactly where he will start this weekend, too. Matt DiBenedetto enters this week's race on the bubble in the playoff standings with Tyler Reddick tied on points but on the outside looking in. With 14 regular-season races remaining and only six playoff spots available for nonrace winners remaining, the pressure is creeping higher each week.