HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. United Breast Cancer Foundation is pleased to be working with NASCAR driver JJ Yeley of Rick Ware Racing and Our Motorsports in conjunction with the American Media Group for the second consecutive year. UBCF and JJ Yeley have joined forces to raise awareness for breast cancer during the 2021 NASCAR season, beginning with the Drydene 200 Xfinity race on May 15th, and concluding on November 6th with the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. UBCF is the title sponsor of the Drive for the Cure 250 race on October 9th at Charlotte Motor Speedway to #DriveOutBreastCancer.