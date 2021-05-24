T. Rowe Price lowers fees for target date funds, plans to launch new lineup

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total value of $12,896,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.