Regardless of how the rest of the Moore League baseball season plays out, Friday’s clash between Long Beach Poly (17-5, 7-1) and Millikan (15-4, 6-3) should be remembered for what it was: an emotional, well-played game of baseball. After a slew of terrific plays and unexpected twists and turns, the visiting Jackrabbits emerged with a hard-fought 6-2 win in eight innings to remain solely atop the Moore League standings.