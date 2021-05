Whether you like them for communication, commiseration, and news, or despise them because they almost never seem like happy places, the point stands that official game forums are something of a legacy method for game devs to communicate with their playerbase, crafted at a time where things like Discord, Twitter, and Reddit weren’t so widespread. The times they are a-changin’, however, and so the folks at Bethesda announced this past Monday that their official game forums are being sunsetted and community discussions will be moved to official Discord servers.