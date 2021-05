SPRING, Texas — One Spring family is not giving up hope. It’s been nearly a month since the family cat was stolen by a man in a white truck. A new video shows why they think the man has been after more than just their pet. At first, the video is not hard to watch. It just shows a man petting a neighbor’s cat. But the disturbing part comes next when he picks up the cat and throws it aggressively into his truck and drives away.