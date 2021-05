Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) today announced a $22,500 grant from The Hershey Company to help combat child hunger. Funds from the grant will be used to fund four of Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s foodmobiles in Vermilion County, a system of mobile food pantries designed to increase access to nutritious food for residents in rural and under-served communities. On average, each Vermilion County foodmobile delivers more than 6,000 pounds of food to 200 households facing food insecurity, including 120 children. The grant was made available through Feeding America, the nation’s network of more than 200 food banks.