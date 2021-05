On May 10, 2021, at approximately 6:11 p.m., Champaign Police were called for multiple reports of shots fired. The first was reported in the 300 block of West Beardsley Avenue, soon followed by a report of shots fired in the area of North Market Street and Eisner Drive. Police were notified witnesses saw two vehicles chasing after one another with several rounds of gunfire heard from bystanders, ultimately leading police to outside of Marketplace Mall property.