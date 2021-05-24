Hoopeston Police Report 5/24/21
Unlawful Use of Weapon X3, Aggravated Assault X3, Theft (under) Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia H21-2184 2021-4104. Details: HPD responded to a report of Disturbance involving 3 subjects, one armed with what appeared to be a handgun. Upon confronting the subjects in question, a weapon was located near the suspect. Subject was transported to HPD processed and then was transferred to EMS care and taken to Carle Hoopeston ED for evaluation of his condition. Subject was later.whporadio.com