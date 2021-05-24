Hoopeston Police Report 5/24/21

A 19-year-old Danville man has died and a 17-year-old boy has been injured after a drive-by shooting near the Fair Oaks housing complex in Danville this afternoon. Danville Police Commander Josh Webb says that officers responded to the Danville Grocery Store which is located in the 1600-block of Fairchild Street just south of Fair Oaks around 3 p.m. They found Troy Coe lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.