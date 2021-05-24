newsbreak-logo
Hoopeston, IL

Hoopeston Police Report 5/24/21

By WHPO
 5 days ago

Unlawful Use of Weapon X3, Aggravated Assault X3, Theft (under) Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia H21-2184 2021-4104. Details: HPD responded to a report of Disturbance involving 3 subjects, one armed with what appeared to be a handgun. Upon confronting the subjects in question, a weapon was located near the suspect. Subject was transported to HPD processed and then was transferred to EMS care and taken to Carle Hoopeston ED for evaluation of his condition. Subject was later.

Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Danville, ILPosted by
Commercial-News

Fire crews extinguish fire on Bryan

DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department responded to a home on fire at 618 Bryan Ave., Monday May 17 at 7:29 a.m., according to a press release issued Monday afternoon by Fire Chief Don McMasters. Fire crews were advised prior to arrival that all occupants were out of the structure.
Posted by
Commercial-News

Drive-by shooting takes life of Danville teenager, injures another

DANVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left a 19-year-old dead and another teen with a gunshot wound. Friday afternoon, Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the victim as Troy L. Coe, 19, of Danville. McFadden said Coe’s family has been notified and an autopsy was scheduled for...
Danville, ILWAND TV

Coroner identifies 19-year-old homicide victim from Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -The 19-year-old victim from Thursday's Danville shooting has been identified. The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has identified the victim as 19-year-old Troy J. Coe of Danville, Illinois. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden stated that Coe’s family has been notified. An autopsy of Coe's body has been...
The News-Gazette

Shooting in Danville leaves one dead, one hurt

DANVILLE — One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon on Danville’s east side. Danville police Cmdr. Joshua Webb said a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of Eastside Groceries, 1618 E. Fairchild St., just after 3 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Danville, ILThe News-Gazette

Police looking for killers of Danville man

DANVILLE - One man was killed and another injured in a shooting on Danville’s east side Thursday afternoon. Danville police Commander Joshua Webb said a 19-year-old man was found shot in the chest in the parking lot of Eastside Groceries, 1618 E. Fairchild St., just after 3 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WAND TV

Homicide investigation underway after Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man has died after a shooting left two people wounded in Danville. Police said they responded at 3:06 p.m. Thursday to the Danville Grocery Store in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. They reported finding a 19-year-old man lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

One Dead, One Injured in Drive-By Shooting Near Fair Oaks

A 19-year-old Danville man has died and a 17-year-old boy has been injured after a drive-by shooting near the Fair Oaks housing complex in Danville this afternoon. Danville Police Commander Josh Webb says that officers responded to the Danville Grocery Store which is located in the 1600-block of Fairchild Street just south of Fair Oaks around 3 p.m. They found Troy Coe lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Indiana Statevermilioncountyfirst.com

No Explosive Materials Found in Car That Crashed

Danville Police say an investigation has determined there were no explosive materials in a car which crashed Friday during a police chase. The pursuit was initiated by Indiana State Police in Warren County, Indiana. Authorities had been seeking 34-year-old Michael A. Scuteri of Lafayette, who was a suspect in an arson case involving a home in Warren County.
Indiana StateThe News-Gazette

Man wanted in Indiana house fire arrested after fiery Danville crash

DANVILLE — An Indiana man wanted for allegedly setting fire to a house in that state was arrested Friday evening in Danville following a police chase and a fiery crash. A release from Danville police Commander Joshua Webb said Danville police became involved in a vehicle chase in the city about 5:10 p.m. Friday, not long after it had started near the state line.
Danville, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville PD Extends Application Period

Those who are interested in joining the Danville Police Department now have additional time to file an application. Only a handful of applications were received during the recent hiring period which ended on April 30th. The Danville Fire Department did receive 29 applications during the same time frame. Applicants must...
WAND TV

Danville extends application period for probationary police officers

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville has extended the application period for probationary police officer openings due to a lack of academy dates. The city is accepting applications for the probationary officer testing process, which officials said leads to a supplemental eligibility list. People can access the application packets on the Danville city website, in the city hall lobby or at the public safety building on 2 E. South St.
Hoopeston, ILwvli927.com

Hoopeston Man Arrested Twice within Hours

A Hoopeston man was arrested twice yesterday. 21 year old William Rossolile was detained by police at a home in the 500 block of E. Thompson about 2:45 yesterday morning where he was arrested for criminal damage to property. Then, about 8:40 Thursday morning, police were called back to that same address where Rossolile was arrested again this time for aggravated domestic battery.
foxillinois.com

Tilton officer out of the hospital after shooting incident

TILTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — The officer involved in Wednesday's shooting in Tilton has now been released from the hospital. A suspect and the officer were both injured in an officer-involved shooting in Vermilion County. The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, in the 500 block of...
foxillinois.com

Hoopeston teen arrested for aggravated battery, armed violence

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A teenager is facing numerous charges after an altercation in Hoopeston. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Sunday, May 2, Hoopeston Police were called to Parkview Court for a reported injury from an altercation. By the time police arrived at the scene, the suspect — a 15-year-old Hoopeston...
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

ISP Investigate Officer Involved Shooting In Vermilion County

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 5 Investigations was requested by the Tilton Police Department (TPD) to assist with an officer-involved shooting involving an officer from the TPD. The incident occurred on May 5, 2021, at approximately 3:00 p.m., in the area of 500 East 14th Street in Tilton, Illinois. The officer and the suspect were both injured during the altercation and transported to local area hospitals with injuries.
foxillinois.com

Officer, suspect injured in Vermilion County shooting

TILTON, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Two people are injured after an officer-involved shooting in Vermilion County. The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, in the 500 block of East 14th Street in TIlton. According to Illinois State Police (ISP), the officer and the suspect were both injured...
The News-Gazette

UPDATE: Tilton cop released from hospital after officer-involved shooting

TILTON — A Tilton police officer involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in that village has been treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital. Tilton police Capt. Ryan Shull said in a release that the officer will be on administrative leave while Illinois State Police sort out the details of what happened.
WAND TV

Danville homicide victim identified per Vermilion County Coroner

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Vermilion County Coroner identifies homicide victim. 34-year-old Matthew O. Huerta of Danville, Illinois has been identified as the victim from Sunday's shooting. According to police, officers responded to the 600 block of Plum St about a victim with a gunshot wound, Sunday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers located...