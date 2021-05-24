3 Up, 3 Down: The Replace-Mets Drop Two of Three to Marlins

The Mets pulled off an absolute stunner of a walk-off win in the tenth inning to beat the Diamondbacks 5-4 in the first game of a weekend series at Citi Field. After everything that happened in this game (and boy did a lot happen in this game), it’s easy to forget that this game began with David Peterson unable to get out of the second inning. After a rather uneventful first inning for both teams, the Diamondbacks got a rally started in the second with a one-out single against the shift by Pavin Smith. Peterson was able to strike out Nick Ahmed for the second out, but then Josh Rojas laced a base hit on which Conforto nearly made a sliding catch, but he merely trapped the ball and two men were on for the Diamondbacks. Even though Peterson was unable to calm himself down and stop the bleeding in the subsequent at-bats, it was the walk to the opposing pitcher Zac Gallen to load the bases that came back to (snake)bite Peterson.