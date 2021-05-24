newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

3 Up, 3 Down: The Replace-Mets Drop Two of Three to Marlins

By Patrick Glynn
metsmerizedonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mets’ lack of depth showed this series, pushing across just eight runs in three games (two in the final two games) against the Marlins, as the team dropped two of three to the Fish. The Mets finished their nine-game road trip 3-6, placing six more players on the injured list during that time.

metsmerizedonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Maybin
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Jordan Yamamoto
Person
Joey Lucchesi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Marlins#Rockies#Phillies#Braves#Ball Drop#Statcast#Bullpen Management#Era#Citi Field#Strikeouts#At Bats#Hitters#Hits#Striking Batters#Outs#This Week#Weak Grounders#Average Exit Velocity#Triple A Fill Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBNew York Post

Unlikely sources salvage Mets’ doubleheader

ST. LOUIS — The long ball lives. A root cause of the Mets’ offensive inconsistency this season has been a power outage. This lineup built to mash hasn’t homered nearly enough, and scoring totals have nosedived. Two unlikely sources, Tomas Nido and Jonathan Villar, went deep Wednesday night in helping...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets move Carlos Carrsco to 60-day IL, recall Tommy Hunter, option Jordan Yamamoto

The Mets have moved Carlos Carrasco to the 60-day injured list, called up Tommy Hunter from Triple-A Syracuse to be activated for today’s game against the Cardinals, and optioned Jordan Yamamoto to Syracuse. Carrasco suffered a hamstring injury in spring training, and the Mets had originally hoped to have him back sometime in the near future.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Monday 5/17/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found that everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jordan Yamamoto: Earns win in relief

Yamamoto (1-0) earned the win in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He gave up a run on four hits while fanning one across 2.2 innings. Yamamoto picked up his first win of the season after entering the game in the second inning as Miguel Castro's replacement. This was the season debut for the 24-year-old right-hander, and he might remain a low-leverage arm for the Mets going forward.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets need to establish a reliable sixth back up starter for rotation depth

The New York Mets have shown that their starting pitching can be counted on to give them quality starts in 2021 and keep them in ball games late, despite showing signs of an offense that has been struggling. Granted it’s still early in the year, but we have already seen pitchers like Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman and Taijuan Walker put together many quality starts in a row. Second year south paw David Peterson has been more hit or miss this season but still has shown flashes of being able to look dominant at times. These players seem established.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets call up Jordan Yamamoto, option Sean Reid-Foley

With Jacob deGrom unable to start tonight because of tightness in his right side, which the Mets have said was shown to merely be inflammation of his right lat after he had an MRI, the team has called up right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto and optioned fellow right-handed pitcher Sean-Reid Foley to Triple-A Syracuse.
MLBViva El Birdos

Cardinals Fall to Mets in Game Two

The Cardinals continued Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Mets with Johan Oviedo starting across from Miguel Castro in what was a bullpen game for New York. It was a rough game across the board for the Redbirds. The Mets capitalized on some mistakes from Cards’ pitchers and the St. Louis defense came just short of making a few impressive plays that may have limited the damage. Pile on top of that some bad BABIP luck and ten Cardinals left on base through seven innings, and it makes for a long game for the losing side.
MLBPocono Record

Mets split doubleheader after beating Cardinals in the nightcap

Bizarre baseball seems to follow the Mets these days. Even in seven-inning games, apparently. A day that started with video reviews and debates over mound visits ended with the Mets splitting a doubleheader. The backups came to life in the second game to lift New York to a 7-2 win over the Cardinals Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Out of Sunday's lineup

Aguilar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Aguilar will head to the bench Sunday in what's become a regular day off over the past couple weeks. Garrett Cooper will cover first base for the Marlins in the series finale.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Pillar in Mets' cleanup spot Monday

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar will bat cleanup in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Pillar will fill in as the Mets' cleanup man with Pete Alonso hitting third in place of Michael Conforto (hamstring, injured list). numberFire’s models project Pillar for 10.7 FanDuel...
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Duvall batting cleanup for Marlins Sunday

Adam Duvall will start in right field for the Miami Marlins in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Duvall will start in right field and bat cleanup Sunday while Garrett Cooper switches to first base and Jesus Aguilar takes the game off. Duvall has a $2,900 salary on FanDuel...
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Called up by Marlins

Garrett was recalled by the Marlins on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Both of Garrett's appearances during his big-league debut last season came as a starter, but the Marlins don't appear to need a starter for the next few days. It's possible he'll be asked to provide length behind Jordan Holloway against the Dodgers on Saturday, as he lasted just 3.2 innings in his first career start Monday. Cody Poteet was optioned to clear a spot for Garrett on the roster.
MLBFrankfort Times

Duvall hits another 3-run HR, Marlins hold off Dodgers 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo López gave up seven hits...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Rat or Raccoon? Lindor, Mazeika are the heroes in wild walk-off victory

The Mets pulled off an absolute stunner of a walk-off win in the tenth inning to beat the Diamondbacks 5-4 in the first game of a weekend series at Citi Field. After everything that happened in this game (and boy did a lot happen in this game), it’s easy to forget that this game began with David Peterson unable to get out of the second inning. After a rather uneventful first inning for both teams, the Diamondbacks got a rally started in the second with a one-out single against the shift by Pavin Smith. Peterson was able to strike out Nick Ahmed for the second out, but then Josh Rojas laced a base hit on which Conforto nearly made a sliding catch, but he merely trapped the ball and two men were on for the Diamondbacks. Even though Peterson was unable to calm himself down and stop the bleeding in the subsequent at-bats, it was the walk to the opposing pitcher Zac Gallen to load the bases that came back to (snake)bite Peterson.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Adam Duvall: Slams three-run homer

Duvall went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers. Duvall took advantage of a Dodgers' error and homered off Edwin Uceta in the fifth inning with two men on base. All three of the Marlins' runs Sunday were knocked in by Duvall. The 32-year-old is slashing .232/.263/.454 in 137 plate appearances. He has eight home runs, 28 RBI and 15 runs in 37 games for the Marlins this season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Miguel Rojas sitting Sunday for Marlins

The Miami Marlins did not list Miguel Rojas in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas will sit today's game out as Jazz Chisholm re-enters the lineup at shortstop and bats leadoff. Rojas is having another strong season with the Marlins, batting .284 with a .808...
MLBspectrumnews1.com

Dodgers fall to Marlins 3-2, end 4-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo López gave up seven hits...
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Conforto (hamstring) likely landing on Mets IL

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a hamstring injury. Conforto exited Sunday's game early after pulling up lame running to first base in the first inning. The Mets are expected to make the move official after Conforto undergoes an MRI on Monday. Prospect outfielder Khalil Lee has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Conforto on the active roster.