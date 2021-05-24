OPINION: Vote yes on 30 to correct inequities in Middleton water-use rules

The town of Middleton used to have equal rules for all water users. That changed in 2011, when the water bylaw was amended by fewer than 10 voters at town meeting to enable well-water users to be exempt from following the same conservation measures that residents getting their water from the town supply were following. First, the water in Middleton all comes from within the Ipswich River watershed--we are essentially drinking from the same faucet. Secondly, having a water bylaw that is fair and equal will help make sure that everybody has drinking water. Many in town don’t have a water line running by their house, they only have well water and cannot afford to replace their well when the water levels drop and pumps burn out and/or they are forced to have a deeper well dug. Others, even some with town water for drinking, have a well put in just to water their lawns. While some, such as myself, have rain barrels to water their vegetable garden, others run sprinklers day and night to water grass.