National builder Taylor Morrison developing 238 homes in Mooresville
MOORESVILLE, N.C — A national homebuilder is adding to its portfolio in the Charlotte region.
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is developing a project in Mooresville that will include townhomes and single-family detached homes. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners approved an annexation for the project site at a meeting last week.
The site is off Waterlynn Road and Huntington Lane in Mooresville.
