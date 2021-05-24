newsbreak-logo
Mooresville, NC

National builder Taylor Morrison developing 238 homes in Mooresville

By Charlotte Business Journal
WSOC Charlotte
MOORESVILLE, N.C — A national homebuilder is adding to its portfolio in the Charlotte region.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. is developing a project in Mooresville that will include townhomes and single-family detached homes. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners approved an annexation for the project site at a meeting last week.

[ ALSO READ: Pet-focused tech startup moves into revamped mill in Mooresville ]

The site is off Waterlynn Road and Huntington Lane in Mooresville.

(WATCH: Mooresville coffee shop, military museum reopens)

