BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday marks the return of a group called the FreeTHEM walkers who are making their way back to Western New York after walking over 900 miles. Organizer Kelly Galloway says their mission to retrace the footsteps of freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad is meant to raise awareness and funds to battle human trafficking. She and the FreeThem walkers are now in the final leg of their journey and are expected to arrive back in Buffalo Saturday morning.