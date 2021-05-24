Cancel
Queens, NY

Asian Man Shoved Onto Subway Tracks Pulled to Safety by Passengers: NYPD

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Asian man was thrown onto train tracks inside a station in Queens early Monday morning, and pulled back to safety by other commuters before he could be hit by a train. Police want to find the man responsible for allegedly shoving the 36-year-old Queens man onto the tracks around 7:45 a.m. at the 21st-Queensbridge Station just as an F train was rolling into the station. Witnesses reportedly told investigators the suspect walked up to the victim, spoke to him before shoving him onto the southbound tracks.

