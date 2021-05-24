newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dax Shepard Recalls His Drunken Conan O'Brien Appearance That Got Him Banned From The Show

By Adrienne Jones
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's no secret that among the many, many people who deal with addiction in one form or another, are some of our favorite celebrities. We can often see their very public ups and downs as they try to gain control of substance abuse issues, but sometimes those troubles are hidden from public view for quite a while. Actor Dax Shepard has been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse for several years, and he recently recalled the Late Night with Conan O'Brien appearance which saw him temporarily banned from the show.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Jamie Fraser
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Dax Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Late Late Show#Film Star#Nbc#Nba#Armchair Expert#Vulcan#Conan O Brien Appearance#Actor Dax Shepard#Opposite O Brien#Episode#Wife Kristen Bell#Family Drama#Punk D#Healthiness Podcast#Stage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Conan O’Brien Says Give Elon Musk a Shot at Hosting ‘SNL’

Conan O’Brien says non-professional comedians like Elon Musk make perfect ‘SNL’ hosts … and funny ones too, so he says viewers might be pleasantly surprised. We got Conan Wednesday on his way out of the famous L.A. diner Swingers, and he gave us some insight on what Elon and the ‘SNL’ cast are going through right now. Remember, he was a writer on the show from 1988 to 1991. He revealed it’s actually the non-comedians he considered “dream guests” back in the day when he was one of the show’s writers.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ Launches Exclusive Spotify Partnership. Dax Shepard’s popular Armchair Expert podcast has inked an exclusive deal, moving to Spotify. The award-winning podcast, co-hosted by actor, filmmaker and comedian Shepard and…. Dax Shepard Explains How He Told His Children About His Relapse. The actor last September revealed he...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Dax Shepard Is Moving His Podcast Exclusively to Spotify This Summer

Spotify has landed another exclusive deal with a big-name podcaster: Dax Shepard’s popular “Armchair Expert” show will be available only on the streaming-audio giant starting this summer. Under the multiyear exclusive license agreement, all existing and new episodes of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, co-hosted by actor-filmmaker-comedian Shepard and producer Monica...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Seth Rogen Recalls the Time George Lucas Claimed the World Would End in 2012

During an appearance on today's episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, actor and comedian Seth Rogen, appearing in support of his new memoir Yearbook, told a story about Star Wars creator George Lucas, and how he allegedly bought into a conspiracy theory that claimed the world would end in 2012. After aggressively defending that position in a magazine interview (Lucas would later say it was a joke), Lucas reportedly said something to him that made him assume it the legendary filmmaker's real position. He also said that he imagines Lucas won't be especially happy with the book when it hits the stands tomorrow.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Dax Shepard reflects on messy 2004 Conan interview in which he fell over while 'blackout' drunk

Dax Shepard continues to share his addiction journey after his relapse last year. The Parenthood actor, 46, appears on Thursday's episode of Blake Griffin's OBB Sound-produced podcast The Pursuit of Healthiness and talks about his "lowest moment" amid "multiple, multiple [rock] bottoms." He detailed an out-of-control and dangerous trip to Hawaii, during which he smoked crystal meth, and being so out of it on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 2004 that he was banned from the show.
CelebritiesTelegraph

Prince Harry’s new Hollywood confidante: how Dax Shepard gets the stars to open up

Some strokes of incredible bad luck meant that, for years, the actor and comedian Dax Shepard seemed stuck in the role of “the other one”. His startling similarity to the Scrubs actor, Zach Braff, held him back in the mid-2000s; some films that seemed box office gold missed the mark; and the stratospheric rise of his wife, Kristen Bell, after she voiced Anna in Frozen could have eclipsed him altogether.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This Actor Was Banned From "Conan" for Years

Conan O'Brien has been on late-night TV for nearly 30 years and has interviewed hundreds of celebrities in the process, some of whom left a mark for the right reasons, and others, for the wrong ones. During a 2018 interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard asked O'Brien about one interview that fell into the latter category: His infamous 1996 sitdown with filmmaker Abel Ferrara. "He fled during the show before his segment," O'Brien told Shepard. Though they eventually got him back to the studio, things only got worse. "He came on camera against his will, came out, and started yelling at me," said O'Brien. Looking back, the late-night host said, "If you ate 15 cloves of garlic, you wouldn't say that was a great experience, but you'd remember it."
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Kristen Bell doesn't mind if Dax Shepard calls another woman attractive

Kristen Bell doesn't mind if Dax Shepard calls another woman attractive because she knows he will never leave her. Kristen Bell doesn't mind if Dax Shepard calls another woman attractive. The 'Frozen' star insists she isn't worried if her husband complements another women's looks because she knows he isn't going...
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kristen Bell And Dax Shepard Just Joined A New Streaming TV Show Together

While Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have been sharing the difficulties and nuances of their marriage, many fans have been itching for them to share the screen again. The two have rarely acted together on screen since getting married back in 2013. Now, Bell and Shepard have joined a new streaming TV show together, but that doesn't mean that they'll be sharing the screen with each other.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Conan O'Brien vows to get revenge on BTS' J-Hope for misidentifying him as "Curtain"

J-Hope was mercilessly mocked by his bandmates for the flub on a Korean variety show. “I’ll get you BTS. Oh, I’ll get you good,” Conan said on his talk show. “And by that I mean I’ll silently resent you, I have no power to do anything to you. You’re going to go on to have huge success. I’m very old and on the way out and you guys are pretty much running the world, so when I say, I’ll get you, I just mean I’m going to stew in my own juices for quite a long time and you’ll be vastly unaware.”
CelebritiesCNET

Prince Harry gets personal on Dax Shepard's podcast: The best quotes

Prince Harry, on a celebrity's podcast? The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana continues to shake up royal traditions, and on Thursday, he found a new way. The prince, aka the Duke of Sussex, talked to actor Dax Shepard and Monica Padman on the Armchair Expert podcast for about 90 minutes, covering everything from whether he watched The Crown to what he thought of royal life. Here are some highlights.
Popculture

Dax Shepard Ripped by Morning TV Show Host Over Prince Harry Interview

Dax Shepard's recent interview with Prince Harry is earning him some pushback from one British morning show host. After the Duke of Sussex made an appearance on the actor's Armchair Expert podcast Thursday for a wide-ranging interview, TV presenter Phillip Schofield blasted Shepard as a "dreadful interviewer." Phillip Schofield slammed...