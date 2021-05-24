Dax Shepard Recalls His Drunken Conan O'Brien Appearance That Got Him Banned From The Show

Conan O'Brien has been on late-night TV for nearly 30 years and has interviewed hundreds of celebrities in the process, some of whom left a mark for the right reasons, and others, for the wrong ones. During a 2018 interview on the Armchair Expert podcast, Dax Shepard asked O'Brien about one interview that fell into the latter category: His infamous 1996 sitdown with filmmaker Abel Ferrara. "He fled during the show before his segment," O'Brien told Shepard. Though they eventually got him back to the studio, things only got worse. "He came on camera against his will, came out, and started yelling at me," said O'Brien. Looking back, the late-night host said, "If you ate 15 cloves of garlic, you wouldn't say that was a great experience, but you'd remember it."