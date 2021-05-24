newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Woman shot and killed in Phoenix in apparent homicide

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zwb5F_0a9ROj6h00
(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A woman was found dead on Sunday night, and the Phoenix Police Department is investigating her death as a homicide, ABC 15 reported.

Officers responded to the area of 23rd and Northern avenues just after 11 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately available.

Information on any suspect or suspects was not immediately available, and detectives are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
809
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicide Detectives#At Scene Of Shooting#Police Detectives#Abc 15#Suspect#Authorities#Mark Makela Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Arrest made in connection with fatal Phoenix shooting

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) An arrest was made in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead in Phoenix on Sunday, The Arizona Republic reported. The woman was identified by the Phoenix Police Department as 49-year-old Minh Thi Phan. Her boyfriend, 58-year-old William Wickware, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Tempe, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Three-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Tempe leaves 5-year-old child injured

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (TEMPE, Ariz.) A young child was hospitalized Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Loop 202 near Priest Drive in Tempe, 12 News reported. Police said three cars were involved in the crash and four people were evaluated for injuries. One of the patients, a 5-year-old child, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Avondale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Avondale

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (AVONDALE, Ariz.) One person died and two more were taken to the hospital after a crash in Avondale on Wednesday, FOX 10 reported. The Avondale Police Department said a person was driving a truck near Broadway Road and Avondale Boulevard when it was involved in a crash with a white sedan.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Three people, including 1-year-old boy, treated for injuries after Phoenix apartment fire

(Scott Barbour / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Phoenix on Monday evening, ABC 15 reported. The Phoenix Fire Department said crews from multiple cities responded to the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. On arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from units on the first and second floors of an apartment complex.
Guadalupe, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man found shot in Guadalupe

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (GUADALUPE, Ariz.) Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a man is in serious condition after a shooting in Guadalupe Thursday evening, ABC 15 reported.