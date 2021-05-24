Woman shot and killed in Phoenix in apparent homicide

(Mark Makela/Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) A woman was found dead on Sunday night, and the Phoenix Police Department is investigating her death as a homicide, ABC 15 reported.

Officers responded to the area of 23rd and Northern avenues just after 11 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Authorities said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately available.

Information on any suspect or suspects was not immediately available, and detectives are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting.