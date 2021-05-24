newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s Arizona rental home for sale as family STILL hasn’t built houses on $820K land

By Teresa Roca
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T88J2_0a9ROiDy00

SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown’s Arizona rental home is for sale, as the family STILL hasn’t built houses on the $820,000 land they purchased in 2018.

The Sun can confirm the ranch house she has been renting is on the market for $699,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jyFPn_0a9ROiDy00
Janelle Brown's Arizona rental home is for sale
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gH6qL_0a9ROiDy00
Janelle shares six children with her husband Kody
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRKlT_0a9ROiDy00
The home is on the market for $699,000 Credit: realtor.com

The home boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The master bedroom has a private bathroom.

The kitchen has wood cabinets, white countertops and a kitchen island.

The living room, family room and bedrooms have carpeting throughout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ru9A_0a9ROiDy00
Janelle and Kody share six children together Credit: TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRZJX_0a9ROiDy00
The kitchen has wood cabinets and white countertops Credit: realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbNP1_0a9ROiDy00
The kitchen also features an island Credit: realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7nsD_0a9ROiDy00
The family room has carpeting Credit: realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8QzQ_0a9ROiDy00
The family room leads out to the 'huge' backyard Credit: realtor.com

According to Realtor, the backyard is described as "huge."

The abode also features a separate guest studio, storage shed, garage and green house.

Janelle, 52, lives in the home with her children Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16. Her other three children have moved out.

Sister Wives Fans Unite Facebook group was the first to report on the listing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mXJUk_0a9ROiDy00
The master bedroom has a private bathroom Credit: realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tinjD_0a9ROiDy00
The house has three bathrooms Credit: realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0auOAw_0a9ROiDy00
The home has five bedrooms Credit: realtor.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2128kz_0a9ROiDy00
Garrison, 22, Gabe, 20, and Savannah, 16, live in the home

The Sun can exclusively reveal Kody has yet to begin construction on the $820,000 land they purchased in 2018 called Coyote Pass, according to building permit records.

On the most recent season of Sister Wives, Kody, 52, and his wives Meri, 50, Janelle, Christine, 49, and Robyn, 42, struggled living in four separate homes miles apart.

Janelle said the family dynamic “worried” her, while Robyn said “we’re really acting like four separate families.”

The wives pushed Kody to begin building on the four parcels of land, but he blamed having no money on the delay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0RaU_0a9ROiDy00
Kody is also married to Meri, Robyn and Christine Credit: TLC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zcrwl_0a9ROiDy00
The family bought property that they have yet to build on Credit: TLC

Quarantining for Covid further strained their relationship, as Janelle didn’t have Kody coming to her home for a period of time.

Christine even pushed the family to move back to Utah, though they all turned down her idea.

The family moved from Las Vegas, where they lived in four separate homes in a cul-de-sac.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VQN3s_0a9ROiDy00
Meri is renting a home in Arizona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4yq2_0a9ROiDy00
The first wife rented a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home Credit: TLC

As for the other wives, Meri rents a four-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $4,500 a month.

The home is estimated at $1,320,743.

Kody purchased a home with Christine for $520,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIYP2_0a9ROiDy00
Christine and Kody bought a home for $520,000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UiR7N_0a9ROiDy00
Kody transferred the home to his wife and had his name removed from the deed Credit: Zillow

Kody then transferred the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home to his wife, to whom he is "spiritually" but not legally married.

In the Warranty Deed obtained by The Sun, “married” Kody is listed as the grantor, while “single” Christine is the grantee, meaning she is purchasing the home from him in the amount of “10 dollars.”

The Warranty Deed was dated August 28 and was filed with the Arizona court on November 6.

Most read in Entertainment

Kody also bought a home with his “favorite” wife Robyn.

They dropped $890,000 on a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home.

Kody shares 18 children with his four wives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RCV0b_0a9ROiDy00
Kody also bought a $890,000 home with his 'favorite' wife Robyn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GTN5g_0a9ROiDy00
The abode boasts five bedrooms and four bathrooms Credit: Realtor.com
View All 11 Commentsarrow_down
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
19K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody
Person
Robyn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Rental Home#Sister Wives#Green Room#Guest Star#Realtor#Covid#Entertainment Kody#Wives Fans Unite Facebook#The Sun#Green House#Sale#Garage#Bedroom#Kitchen#Wood Cabinets#Bathroom#Kody Shares#White Countertops#Three Bathroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Celebrities
Related
AnimalsPosted by
The US Sun

How much is Harambe’s NFT being sold for?

CINCINNATI gorilla Harambe made headlines back in 2016 when he was shot after a child fell into his enclosure. The 400-pound western lowland primate sparked an outcry among animal rights activists and conservationists when he passed. How much is Harambe's NFT being sold for?. A price for the Harambe photo...
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Why was a Mackinaw City hotel employee fired?

A MICHIGAN hotel manager was fired after a video of him went viral. The video has amassed thousands of views on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok. A Mackinaw City hotel manager was fired after a video went viral of him yelling and cursing at a guest. Benny Lucchese, the former manager...
Texas StatePosted by
The US Sun

Teen Mom Farrah Abraham ordered to pay nearly $700K in unpaid rent on two former Texas boutiques

TEEN Mom Farrah Abraham has been ordered to pay up nearly $700,000 in unpaid rent on her two out-of-business Texas boutiques. Farrah, 29, and her company F&S by Farrah, Inc were initially sued back in February 2019 for $101,212.50 after she allegedly stopped paying rent when her two Lakeway, Texas stores Furnished by Farrah and Sophia Laurent Children's Boutique closed down.
ApparelPosted by
The US Sun

How much does SKIMS shapewear cost?

KIM Kardashian has just announced her SKIMS shapewear is on sale. And needless to say, her fans can't get enough of it. The price of SKIMS shapewear varies. Underwear is about $18 to $20 a pair. Bras, on average, are between $28 and $32 a set. And full body shapewear...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The US Sun

Aiden Fucci update – Tristyn Bailey’s ‘killer’ to be tried as an ADULT’ as lawyer reveals details of cheerleader’s death

THE 14-year-old boy suspected of brutally murdering 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey will be tried as an adult, it was revealed on Thursday. The decision to charge Aiden Fucci with first-degree murder came from a grand jury, which met in secret Thursday morning. First-degree murder charges automatically move the case to...
San Jose, CAPosted by
The US Sun

San Jose shooter had huge stockpile of a DOZEN weapons and 22,000 rounds of ammo in house he blew up before rampage

SAN Jose light railway yard gunman Samuel Cassidy kept a huge cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives inside his home that he set on fire. "An initial search of the suspect's residence discovered multiple cans of gasoline, suspected Molotov Cocktails, twelve firearms, and approximately twenty-two thousand rounds of ammunition," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department released in a statement.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
The US Sun

Who are Tristyn Bailey’s parents?

SLAIN teenager Tristyn Bailey had a celebration of life on May 18, 2021, after she was allegedly murdered by Aiden Fucci. The 13-year-old was last seen on May 9 and was reported missing by her family hours before her body was found. Who are Tristyn Bailey’s parents?. Tristyn Bailey’s parents,...