Flash Flood Warning issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-24 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Harris County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. A band of storms continues to bring heavy rainfall to the area and these storms will be tracking across areas that have already been hit by earlier rainfall. Rainfall rates of nearly 3"/hour will be likely with these storms. Street flooding will likely we worsening across the area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northwestern Pasadena, northern Pearland, Deer Park, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Greater Fifth Ward, Second Ward, Near Northside Houston, Cloverleaf, Greater Eastwood, Downtown Houston, Greater Third Ward, southeastern Northside / Northline, Fourth Ward, Midtown Houston and Greater Heights. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED