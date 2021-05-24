newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Harris, Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 12:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-24 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Harris; Montgomery The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Harris County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 1242 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. A band of storms continues to bring heavy rainfall to the area and these storms will be tracking across areas that have already been hit by earlier rainfall. Rainfall rates of nearly 3"/hour will be likely with these storms. Street flooding will likely we worsening across the area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northwestern Pasadena, northern Pearland, Deer Park, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Galena Park, Jacinto City, Greater Fifth Ward, Second Ward, Near Northside Houston, Cloverleaf, Greater Eastwood, Downtown Houston, Greater Third Ward, southeastern Northside / Northline, Fourth Ward, Midtown Houston and Greater Heights. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Montgomery, TX
City
Galena Park, TX
City
Jacinto City, TX
City
Deer Park, TX
County
Harris County, TX
City
Bellaire, TX
City
Pearland, TX
County
Montgomery County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Flash Flooding#Texas Flooding#Severe Flooding#Heavy Flooding#Greater Fifth Ward#Greater Third Ward#Northside Northline#Street Flooding#Storms#Heavy Rainfall#Earlier Rainfall#Thunderstorms#Rainfall Rates#Doppler Radar#Excessive Runoff#Northwestern Pasadena#Immediate Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Harris; Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Montgomery County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; San Jacinto; Walker SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MONTGOMERY SOUTHWESTERN SAN JACINTO AND SOUTHEASTERN WALKER COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 207 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of New Waverly, or 7 miles northwest of Willis, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northern Conroe, Willis, Panorama Village, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Montgomery and Evergreen.
Liberty County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FORT BEND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY...EAST CENTRAL WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 322 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms near Bush Intercontinental Airport, or near Greater Greenspoint, moving southeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pasadena, northeastern Sugar Land, Baytown, Deer Park, Stafford, South Houston, Bellaire, Humble, West University Place, Katy, Galena Park, Tomball, Jacinto City, Jersey Village, Dayton, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Beach City and Cloverleaf.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FLOOD ADVISORY ISSUED

Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Walker County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 209 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to...
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FLOODING IN CONROE

REPORTS OF THE FREEWAY FEEDERS FLOODED I-45 AT WILSON AND I-45 AT RIVER PLANTATION. Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms....
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Hail, high winds possible in Sunday storms expected across SE Texas

A strong thunderstorm could bring high winds and small hail to parts of Houston Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A weather advisory was issued for central Harris County Sunday morning, stating that winds over 40 mph and pea size hail could hit Humble, Jersey Village, Spring Branch and the Aldine areas.
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Round one of rain winding down after hammering areas between Houston & Corpus Christi

For the vast majority of the Houston area, today was pretty uneventful. Across Harris County, according to the Flood Control map, the max total was 1.64 inches along Buffalo Bayou at the Beltway. But as you went southwest along Highway 59, things escalated quite a bit. The max total in our region today was 13.47 inches (as of 3 PM) in Wharton County, just east of Ganado.