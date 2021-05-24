newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robeson County, NC

Robeson Co. Sheriff urges residents to 'take pride in their county' after littering arrest

By Julia Varnier
wpde.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A man was arrested over the weekend in connection to the dumping of seventy-one tires. On Saturday, May 22, around 4:33 p.m., Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to a report of a person littering on Old Whiteville Road outside of Lumberton. Seventy-one...

wpde.com
View All 20 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lumberton, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
Lumberton, NC
Government
Lumberton, NC
Crime & Safety
Robeson County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Littering#Robeson Co#Clean Green#Sheriff Burnis Wilkins#N C#Suspect#Whiteville Road#Man#Seventy One Tires#Trailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Lumberton, NCWMBF

One dead, three injured in Lumberton crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a crash in Lumberton that left one person dead and three others injured. The deadly accident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Robert Avenue near Carver Street, according to a press release from Lumberton police. A 2009 Ford traveling west on Roberts Avenue...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Lumberton, NCPosted by
MyPembroke NC

Crime report

Dennis Farris reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone vandalized a hotel room at Red Roof Inn, located on Capuano Stre
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Robeson County, NCMinneapolis Star Tribune

$9M settlement for 2 men wrongfully sent to death row

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lawyers representing two former North Carolina sheriff's deputies agreed on Friday to a $9 million settlement with two intellectually disabled half brothers who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the 1983 killing of an 11-year-old girl. The lawyers for former Robeson County Sheriff's Office...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...