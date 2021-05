How we behave, feel and act and present ourselves in society depends on our mental health, which also affects our performance in anything we do. Our mental health or the state of mind is the sum of our psychological, emotional, and social well-being. The way we manage stress, relate to others, and make choices is the outcome of our mental health. Mental health problems can occur from too much stress that we are unable to handle. It can have so much deep impact on our lives that it can even change the entire course of our lives.