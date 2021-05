In an interview with Robbie Fox on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, Daniel Bryan commented on his Wrestlemania 35 match against Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title:. “My favorite match in my WWE career is my match with Kofi at WrestleMania 35. It’s so special and such a cool moment. One of the things that I love is it’s Kofi winning at the end. WrestleMania 30, my shoulder is horrible, I hurt my neck, I have this horrible pain down my arm and I have to get up and do media the next morning.”