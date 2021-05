WWE has crowned new SmackDown Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania Backlash! Before WrestleMania Backlash officially kicked off, the Dirty Dawgs Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had attacked Dominik Mysterio backstage. This was to keep the Mysterio father and son duo from successfully taking their shot at the SmackDown Tag Team titles, and thus it seemed like the odds were stacked against Rey Mysterio going into the match. Dominik was deemed too injured to go through with the match following the attack backstage, and Rey Mysterio was left to head into the match alone as it was now a handicap match against both Roode and Ziggler.