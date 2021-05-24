Virginia’s recidivism rate is second lowest in the U.S.
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s recidivism rate remains among the lowest in the United States for the fifth year in a row. Recidivism refers to a person committing a new offense within a certain follow-up period that results in a new sentence. Governor Ralph Northam said Monday Virginia’s rate stands at 23.9%, second only to South Carolina’s 21.9%. Forty-two states report re-incarceration of state-responsible inmates within three years of their release.www.wdbj7.com