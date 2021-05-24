Holocaust survivor wishes Tik Tok a Shabbat Shalom and gets spammed with antisemitic hate

Dr Yitzhak Arad was the resistance fighter, historian and administrator who survived the Holocaust, fought the Nazi occupation of his home country and went on to take part in the founding of modern-day Israel.Arad, who has died aged 94, led Yad Vashem – the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre – as its chairman for more than two decades. The acting chairman of Yad Vashem, Ronen Plot, said in tribute: “Arad belongs to a vanishing generation, a generation of survivors, partisans, IDF fighters, memorial fighters. Every farewell to a Holocaust survivor is a reminder that now the work of remembrance rests on...