Holocaust survivor wishes Tik Tok a Shabbat Shalom and gets spammed with antisemitic hate
(JTA) — Lily Ebert is 97. Her great-grandson, Dov Forman, helped her create a Tik Tok account so she could tell its youthful community about surviving Auschwitz. On May 14, instead of one of her pithy recollections, Ebert had a simple message for 90,000 followers, delivered from her London home: “Wishing you a lovely, peaceful weekend,” she said, and repeated a similar wish in Hungarian, her native language. She added “Shabbat Shalom.”www.jta.org