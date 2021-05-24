newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar County, IA

Trial venue moved for man charged in death of Wilton teen

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

TIPTON, Iowa (AP) — The murder trial for a man charged in the stabbing death last year of another man in rural Iowa has been moved from Cedar County to Dubuque County.

The change in venue ordered Friday came after an estimated 1 in 4 people in Cedar County had formed an opinion on whether Milton Serrano Jr., 21, was guilty of killing 19-year-old Chantz Stevens, of Wilton, the Quad City Times reported.

The courthouse in Dubuque is about 73 miles (117.5 kilometers) from Cedar County.

Police have said Serrano stabbed Stevens to death after Serrano was asked to leave a July 19 party at a home south of Clarence. Investigators said that hours after the stabbing, Serrano posted an account of the stabbing on social media.

A judge postponed Serrano’s first-degree murder trial until Aug. 24 to accommodate the criminal docket in Dubuque County.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Wilton, IA
County
Cedar County, IA
Cedar County, IA
Government
Cedar County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clarence, IA
City
Tipton, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Police#City Police#Teen#July#Ap#The Quad City Times#Man#Dubuque County#Investigators#Home#Venue#Criminal#Rural Iowa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Muscatine, IAKWQC

Two stabbed, two others injured following fight in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were stabbed and two others seriously injured following a fight that took place in Muscatine over the weekend. Police say on May 15 around 3 a.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of 1st Avenue for a fight. Once officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman and 21-year-old man who were seriously injured and a 23-year-old and 19-year-old man who were both stabbed during the incident. Officials say all four were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Iowa StateKGO

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Iowa StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remains in place for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters work to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...