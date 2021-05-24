Police: 3 children injured in hit-and-run crash

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Three children were injured in a hit-and-run crash that involved a stolen car fleeing police on Sunday afternoon, Delaware State Police said.

The crash happened when a stolen Toyota Corolla ran a red light at the intersection of South DuPont Boulevard and Cypress Hall Boulevard in Milford and hit a GMC Envoy, police said. The SUV drove off the road and hit a utility pole. The Corolla continued for a short distance, then stopped and four people got out and ran away.

Three children were taken to hospitals, police said. A 10-year-old boy is listed in critical condition, a 6-year-old boy is listed in serious condition and a 1-year-old girl was treated for injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening. The driver and two other passengers were not injured.