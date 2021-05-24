Power grid operator project adequate electricity this summer

newsbreak-logo
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — The operator of the New England power grid says there should be enough electricity for people to run their air conditioners this summer.

ISO New England on Monday projected adequate supply for electricity consumers across the region under average and above-average conditions.

But officials warned that there’s always the potential for unexpected events like wildfires in California or the extreme cold last winter in Texas.

“Events in other parts of the country have shown how quickly the unexpected can become reality,” said Vamsi Chadalavada, ISO New England’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

ISO New England will be working over the next months on a plan for dealing with such challenges, he said.

Under normal summer conditions, electricity demand is forecasted to peak at 24,810 megawatts this summer, while there is more than 31,000 megawatts available to meet consumer demand.

The record for peak demand was set on Aug. 2, 2006, when demand reached 28,130 megawatts after a prolonged heat wave.

