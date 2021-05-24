Artist Renders A Modern Day Chevy Impala SS Sport Sedan

Eric Hunter just happens to be a little past 14 now. Sometimes the car bug is spontaneous. Gearheads pop up in families with little to no automotive background or appreciation all the time. That's not the case for Eric Hunter; his enthusiasm for cars—specifically Chevrolet vehicles—is a family tradition. It's no surprise that Eric's dream car is a G-body Monte Carlo SS, but what is surprising is his home-built setup under the hood—an LM7 engine fed by a Mark Sullens E85 Holley carburetor with an Eaton M62 supercharger blowing through it.