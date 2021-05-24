newsbreak-logo
Artist Renders A Modern Day Chevy Impala SS Sport Sedan

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA digital artist has provided their vision for a modernized version of the iconic seventh-generation Chevy Impala SS. The seventh-gen Impala SS was unique, as it was not sold alongside a standard version of the Impala and was instead a high-performance version of the Chevy Caprice. The rear-wheel-drive sedan has now generated a cult-like following for its handsome mid-90s styling and standard 5.7L LT1 V8 engine, so this fan-made rendering should find plenty of fans among these loyal seventh-gen Impala fans.

