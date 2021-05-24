Modest Mouse shares tour dates, new song 'Leave a Light On'

May 24 (UPI) -- Modest Mouse is back with new music.

The indie rock band released the song "Leave a Light On" on Monday.

"Leave a Light On" appears on Modest Mouse's forthcoming seventh studio album, The Golden Casket. The album also features the single "We Are Inbetween," released earlier this month.

Modest Mouse will release The Golden Casket on June 25. The album is the band's first since Strangers to Ourselves, released in March 2015.

Modest Mouse will promote the album on a new tour. The band will perform July 29-Aug. 1 at Lollapalooza Music Festival and kick off the tour July 30 in Madison, Wisc.

Here's the full list of dates for Modest Mouse's new tour:

July 29-Aug. 1 - Chicago, at Lollapalooza Music Festival (Grant Park)

July 30 - Madison, Wisc., at The Sylvee

Aug. 3 - Columbus, Ohio, at Express Live! (Indoor Music Hall)

Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, at The Met Philadelphia

Aug. 6 - Boston, at Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug. 7 - Cooperstown, N.Y., at Brewery Ommegang

Aug. 9 - New Haven, Conn., at College Street Music Hall

Aug. 11 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Brooklyn Steel

Aug. 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Brooklyn Steel

Aug. 17 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, at Stage AE

Aug. 20 - Detroit, at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Milwaukee, at Riverside Theater

Aug. 22 - Minneapolis, at Armory

Aug. 24 - Missoula, Mont., at Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Aug. 27 - Portland, Ore., at McMenamins Edgefield

Aug. 29 - Bend, Ore., at Les Schwab Amphitheater

Sept. 11 - Seattle, at Marymoor Park

Sept. 16 - San Francisco, at The Masonic

Sept. 18 - Las Vegas, at Life is Beautiful Festival

Sept. 19 - Phoenix, at Arizona Federal Theatre

Sept. 20 - Tuscon, Ariz., at Rialto Theatre (Tuscon)

Sept. 22 - San Diego, at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sept. 24 - Pioneertown, Calif., at Pappy and Harriet's

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Sept. 27 - Sandy, Utah, at Sandy City Amphitheater

Sept. 28 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheater

Sept. 30 - Oklahoma City, at Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 1-3 - Austin, Texas, at Austin City Limits

Oct. 4 - Nashville, at Ascend Amphitheater

Oct. 5 - Cincinnati, at Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center

Oct. 8-10 - Austin, Texas, at Austin City Limits

Oct. 11 - Huntsville, Ala., at Mars Music Hall

Oct. 12 - New Orleans, at Hard Rock Live

Oct. 14 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

Oct. 15 - Miami Beach, Fla., at Fillmore Miami Beach

Oct. 16 - St. Petersburg, Fla., at Jannus Live

Oct. 17 - St. Augustine, Fla., at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 19 - Richmond, Va., at The National

Oct. 21 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct. 22 - Asheville, N.C., at Rabbit Rabbit