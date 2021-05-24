Modest Mouse shares tour dates, new song 'Leave a Light On'
May 24 (UPI) -- Modest Mouse is back with new music.
The indie rock band released the song "Leave a Light On" on Monday.
"Leave a Light On" appears on Modest Mouse's forthcoming seventh studio album, The Golden Casket. The album also features the single "We Are Inbetween," released earlier this month.
Modest Mouse will release The Golden Casket on June 25. The album is the band's first since Strangers to Ourselves, released in March 2015.
Modest Mouse will promote the album on a new tour. The band will perform July 29-Aug. 1 at Lollapalooza Music Festival and kick off the tour July 30 in Madison, Wisc.
Here's the full list of dates for Modest Mouse's new tour:
July 29-Aug. 1 - Chicago, at Lollapalooza Music Festival (Grant Park)
July 30 - Madison, Wisc., at The Sylvee
Aug. 3 - Columbus, Ohio, at Express Live! (Indoor Music Hall)
Aug. 5 - Philadelphia, at The Met Philadelphia
Aug. 6 - Boston, at Leader Bank Pavilion
Aug. 7 - Cooperstown, N.Y., at Brewery Ommegang
Aug. 9 - New Haven, Conn., at College Street Music Hall
Aug. 11 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Brooklyn Steel
Aug. 12 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Brooklyn Steel
Aug. 17 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Aug. 18 - Pittsburgh, at Stage AE
Aug. 20 - Detroit, at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Milwaukee, at Riverside Theater
Aug. 22 - Minneapolis, at Armory
Aug. 24 - Missoula, Mont., at Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Aug. 27 - Portland, Ore., at McMenamins Edgefield
Aug. 29 - Bend, Ore., at Les Schwab Amphitheater
Sept. 11 - Seattle, at Marymoor Park
Sept. 16 - San Francisco, at The Masonic
Sept. 18 - Las Vegas, at Life is Beautiful Festival
Sept. 19 - Phoenix, at Arizona Federal Theatre
Sept. 20 - Tuscon, Ariz., at Rialto Theatre (Tuscon)
Sept. 22 - San Diego, at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sept. 24 - Pioneertown, Calif., at Pappy and Harriet's
Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sept. 27 - Sandy, Utah, at Sandy City Amphitheater
Sept. 28 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheater
Sept. 30 - Oklahoma City, at Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 1-3 - Austin, Texas, at Austin City Limits
Oct. 4 - Nashville, at Ascend Amphitheater
Oct. 5 - Cincinnati, at Andrew J. Brady Icon Music Center
Oct. 8-10 - Austin, Texas, at Austin City Limits
Oct. 11 - Huntsville, Ala., at Mars Music Hall
Oct. 12 - New Orleans, at Hard Rock Live
Oct. 14 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
Oct. 15 - Miami Beach, Fla., at Fillmore Miami Beach
Oct. 16 - St. Petersburg, Fla., at Jannus Live
Oct. 17 - St. Augustine, Fla., at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Oct. 19 - Richmond, Va., at The National
Oct. 21 - Raleigh, N.C., at Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct. 22 - Asheville, N.C., at Rabbit Rabbit