Miami, FL

JLo ‘likes’ cryptic post about ‘being loved effortlessly by the right person’ as she heats up with Ben Affleck in Miami

By Shannon Power
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480Ywe_0a9REjkb00

JENNIFER Lopez got deep about love in a cryptic person about "effortless" love with the "right person."

JLo, 51, reportedly liked a profound message about a person "unlucky in relationships", which was posted by her friend and famous life coach, Jay Shetty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZHuH_0a9REjkb00
Jennifer Lopez, 51, recently split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez Credit: AFP

The Let's Get Loud singer has appeared on Jay's podcast multiple times and also follows him on Instagram.

It was on that social media platform that Jay posted a quote about love.

"Nothing as beautiful as seeing someone who has been unlucky in relationships finally being loved effortlessly by the right person," Jay's popular post read.

But the most interesting part of the post came from his caption, and JLo's reaction to it.

"Drop a ❤️ below if you’ve seen this👇Appreciate it when you see someone else receiving love. The more love there is in the world the more you will be able to receive and give. Love has no scarcity, it is fully abundant," he captioned the post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ePXCE_0a9REjkb00
Jennifer reportedly 'liked' this post about being unlucky in love by life coach Jay Shetty Credit: Instagram/jayshetty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xo9Gf_0a9REjkb00
Pop culture site Deux Moi picked up on JLo liking the post, which she promptly unliked Credit: Instagram/deuxmoi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tu4t8_0a9REjkb00
JLo's reaction to the cryptic post came after she reportedly rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck Credit: Getty

And JLo certainly did drop the heart, only to 'unlike' the post a little while later according to pop culture website, Deux Moi.

Her Instagram activity came just hours after just hours after her ex, Alex Rodriguez, posted about "clearing out" his life.

She split from fiancé ARod, 45, one month ago and has reportedly moved on with former fiancé Ben Affleck.

JLo and ARod split in mid-April after a two-year engagement and four years of dating overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z1EWB_0a9REjkb00
JLo and ARod split in April after a two year engagement Credit: Getty

The announcement came after their relationship was plagued with rumors that he had been messaging Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

But JLo is in good spirits as she soaked up the sun on the balcony at her rented Miami home with Ben at the weekend.

The couple - who reunited this month 17 years after calling off their 2004 engagement - have been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks.

Their Miami rendezvous happened just days after they reportedly reunited in LA for several days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sddDb_0a9REjkb00
JLo and Ben spent a relaxing weekend at her holiday home in Miami Credit: The Mega Agency

JLo sparked reconciliation rumors with Ben during a romantic getaway at a resort near the actor's Montana home earlier this month.

The couple, known as Bennifer during their 2002-2004 romance, had been "secretly hanging out at her LA home" before jetting off on their vacation.

Sources last week claimed JLo was “always obsessed” with Ben - despite almost two decades passing since they ended their engagement.

“She was always obsessed with Ben. They have always loved each other," an insider told Page Six.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xg5pE_0a9REjkb00
The pair looked relaxed and happy during their weekend getaway Credit: The Mega Agency

Jennifer and Ben, who met on the set of their movie Gigli, started dating in 2002 and got engaged soon after.

They postponed their wedding in September 2003, just three days before they were due to walk down the aisle, and split four months later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcEYk_0a9REjkb00
It was the third time in as many weeks the pair have spent time together Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ef7F9_0a9REjkb00
They recently spent time together at Ben's property in Montana Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CvGR7_0a9REjkb00
'Bennifer' was one of Hollywood's most famous couples in the early 2000s Credit: Getty

Most read in Entertainment

The two have reportedly been talking "every day" since their Montana trip and making more plans to meet up.

An insider told People: "[JLo] is in touch with Ben every day.

"They are making plans to see each other. Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben."

She is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max - whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

