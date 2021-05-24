newsbreak-logo
Bronx, NY

Woman injured in drive-by shooting in South Bronx; NYPD looking for shooter

The Bronx Beacon
 4 days ago

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) Local detectives are in search of the drive-by shooter who opened fire on an 18-year-old woman in the Bronx on Monday, according to AM New York.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the back at around 12:53 a.m. at the intersection of Beekman Avenue and St. Mary's Street in the South Bronx.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was at the corner when the suspect began shooting from an unidentified vehicle. She was shot in the lower back, and police have not determined if she was a bystander or the intended target, per AMNY.

Police from the 40th Precinct and emergency medical services arrived at the scene and transported the woman to Lincoln Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Officials have made no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

