newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

You’re Being Watched in Exclusive Poster for Theo Anthony’s All Light, Everywhere

By Jordan Raup
thefilmstage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week my favorite documentary of the year thus far, Theo Anthony’s Rat Film follow-up All Light, Everywhere, will arrive. It’s a fascinating exploration connecting the early modes of photography to present-day use of surveillance and police body cameras, and we’ve now premiered the poster designed by Mark McGillivray, which prominently features the aforementioned technology that’s heavily dissected in the film. Following a Sundance premiere, where it picked up a Special Jury Award, and stops at True/False and New Directors/New Films, All Light, Everywhere arrive in theaters on June 4.

thefilmstage.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Light#Documentary Films#Photography#True False#Rat Film#Baltimore Pd#Poster#Exclusive#Premiere#Theaters#Flashes#Police Body Cameras#Axon#Media#Surveillance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesBlackbookmag.com

Trailer: New Doc ‘All Light, Everywhere’ Explores the Truths and Deceptions of the Camera Image

There is no overstating the bravery of then-17-years-old Darnella Frazier, who made a 10-minute recording of the murder of George Floyd, which eventually became the crucial evidence in the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who committed the despicable crime. Said conviction also spoke particularly pointedly to the ambivalence of our rapidly changing relationship with surveillance, which can just as easily go terribly wrong.
ComicsFilm School Rejects

Drop What You're Doing and Watch 'Captain Yajima'

Welcome to The Queue — your daily distraction of curated video content sourced from across the web. Today, we’re watching a short film about a space-faring hero: Captain Yajima!. Who needs chicken noodle soup when Captain Yajima exists? A bite-sized Saturday morning cartoon about an intergalactic superhero and her very...
MoviesFandango

Watch Exclusive 'Spirit Untamed' Featurette: All the Feels

Young Lucky Prescott (Isabela Merced) moves from the big city to a small frontier town in Spirit Untamed. Having lost her mother, she is drawn by the independent spirit of a wild mustang and soon becomes determined to set him free. Why see the movie in a theater? In our...
TV Seriestheeasterner.org

Stop everything you’re doing and watch Bojack Horseman

At first glance, Bojack Horseman looks like your standard run-of-the-mill animated comedy. However, once starting the show, you quickly realize just how different Bojack Horseman is from its other counterparts. In a world where most of the protagonists in the series are animals, it makes it even more impressive to see just how human and relatable every character is.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Exclusive Interview: Screenwriter Simon Barrett (“YOU’RE NEXT”) conducts a “SEANCE” as director, Part One

Throughout the 2000s, Simon Barrett has scripted a string of imaginative and frightening features, from the supernatural Civil War chiller DEAD BIRDS to a series of collaborations with director Adam Wingard that included A HORRIBLE WAY TO DIE, YOU’RE NEXT and THE GUEST. Now he has taken his own place at the helm with SEANCE, and spoke in depth with RUE MORGUE about how he conjured it up.
MoviesFirst Showing

First Trailer for Acclaimed Documentary Film 'All Light, Everywhere'

"Cameras don't take sides…" SuperLTD Films has released an official trailer for an acclaimed experimental documentary titled All Light, Everywhere, the latest doc feature from filmmaker Theo Anthony (also of Rat Film a few years ago). This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Special Jury Award for Nonfiction Experimentation. All Light, Everywhere is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens. It examines the history of cameras, and breaks down the idea that they are objective, showing us how even modern police body cams are subjective and not as "unbiased" as we're supposed to believe. Many critics were raving about this film at Sundance as it's easily one of the most thought-provoking films I've seen this year so far. I seriously recommend watching this when it's available.
TV SeriesComicBook

Monsters at Work: It's Laughter They're After in New Poster for the Disney+ Series

It's laughter they're after in a new look at Monsters at Work, the first Disney+ original series inspired by Pixar's Monsters, Inc. Set after the events of the 2001 film, Monsters at Work follows mechanic monster Tylor Tuskman (voice of Superstore's Ben Feldman), who dreamed of becoming a Scarer at the laugh-powered company now run by Sulley (John Goodman) and his best friend Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal). With the help of his co-workers on the Facilities Team — Val Little (The Office's Mindy Kaling), Cutter (Disney's Puppy Dog Pal's Alanna Ubach), and their friendly boss Fritz (Happy Days' Henry Winkler) — Tylor will work at becoming a Jokester in the laugh-a-minute Monsters at Work.
Gamblingculturalweekly.com

The Top 5 Casino Movies of All Time Worth Re-watching

When it comes to finding a great film to watch, you can guarantee that some of the top movies will be set in a casino. After all, this is a luxurious, high-end backdrop with lots of glitz and glamour. Therefore, it should be no surprise that movie directors often enjoy shooting scenes within the casino setting. Of course, some are just passing through, whereas other films devote their whole storyline to the casino industry. If you’re looking for something new to watch this weekend, here are the five top casino movies of all times, and even if you’ve seen them once before, we thoroughly recommend watching them again.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Robin Thicke's Son Julian Praises His Dad for Getting Him a Photo With Megan Thee Stallion (Exclusive)

Robin Thicke just scored some major "cool" dad points. ET's Lauren Zima talked to Thicke and his son, Julian, at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards where he praised his dad for getting him a photo with Megan Thee Stallion and Machine Gun Kelly. When asked how Julian was feeling about being at the show, the 11-year-old couldn't help but give props to his dad for bringing him along for the fun night.
MoviesCosmopolitan

If You're Wondering How You Can Watch 'A Quiet Place, Part II', Here's the Deal

Sound the (silent) alarms, everyone. After a year of wondering what the heck is going on with A Quiet Place Part II, someone in the film heavens decided to give us a chance to finally see the movie. Come May 28, fans of the Abbott family will finally learn exactly what happened to them... and probably ask themselves a lot of questions along the way.
MoviesPetaluma 360

Here’s why you should stop what you’re doing and watch ’Cats’

Culture Junkie: Why you should stop what you are doing and watch ‘Cats’. A couple of weeks ago, I received an email from my friend Tyler Carrillo, a network engineer in the state of Washington. He knew I’d recently decided to end my month of resistance and finally see his favorite movie of all time, one he’s been raving about since he first saw it in December of 2019. It’s a movie I never planned to see, due to the resounding cacophony of negative reviews it received. And I still remember the shocked and shaken faces of people leaving the theater when it originally played Petaluma. But Tyler’s enthusiasm — and his engagingly off-kilter perspective on the film — finally convinced me to just see the darn thing.
Cell Phonesseattlepi.com

Watch Techstars Music's Demo Day Exclusively on 'Rolling Stone'

Superfan marketplaces, virtual influencers, AI-powered music campaigns, and mobile-phone holograms were only a few of the pioneering ideas bandied about during Techstars Music’s Demo Day on Tuesday (May 18th), which aired exclusively on Rolling Stone‘s Twitch channel. From a competitive global pool, Techstars Music selects a handful of promising music-tech...