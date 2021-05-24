You’re Being Watched in Exclusive Poster for Theo Anthony’s All Light, Everywhere

"Cameras don't take sides…" SuperLTD Films has released an official trailer for an acclaimed experimental documentary titled All Light, Everywhere, the latest doc feature from filmmaker Theo Anthony (also of Rat Film a few years ago). This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won a Special Jury Award for Nonfiction Experimentation. All Light, Everywhere is an exploration of the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens. It examines the history of cameras, and breaks down the idea that they are objective, showing us how even modern police body cams are subjective and not as "unbiased" as we're supposed to believe. Many critics were raving about this film at Sundance as it's easily one of the most thought-provoking films I've seen this year so far. I seriously recommend watching this when it's available.