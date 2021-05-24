You’re Being Watched in Exclusive Poster for Theo Anthony’s All Light, Everywhere
Next week my favorite documentary of the year thus far, Theo Anthony’s Rat Film follow-up All Light, Everywhere, will arrive. It’s a fascinating exploration connecting the early modes of photography to present-day use of surveillance and police body cameras, and we’ve now premiered the poster designed by Mark McGillivray, which prominently features the aforementioned technology that’s heavily dissected in the film. Following a Sundance premiere, where it picked up a Special Jury Award, and stops at True/False and New Directors/New Films, All Light, Everywhere arrive in theaters on June 4.thefilmstage.com