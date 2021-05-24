World Bank : Support for Economic Post-Covid Recovery Through the Competitiveness of Senegalese Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
WASHINGTON, May 24, 2021- The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved on Friday a $125 million financing to support Senegal to improve the competitiveness of selected value chains, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) capabilities, and private sector investment in the country. This amount will finance the Government Program 'Accelerate Competitiveness and Job Creation Program.'www.marketscreener.com