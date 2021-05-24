Go Behind the Scenes of Alex Garland’s Men as Filming Wraps

Today, Paramount+ announced that the Paramount Pictures feature film Infinite will premiere on the service June 10. Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers, Infinite sees Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg) in the title role. Evan’s daily life is haunted by memories of places he’s never been to and skills that he’s never taken on. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is approached by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites.” They reveal to him that his memories may in fact be real, but they are from past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.