Cerved S p A : UN Global Compact - 2° Communication on Progress - Advanced

EBACE Connect takes place from May 18 to 20, 2021, virtually showcasing highlights in sustainability and innovation within the business and general aviation communities and manufacturers, along with regulatory bodies in the EU and globally. The program is an evolution from the National Business Aviation Association’s VBACE event in December 2020, and it brings together thought leaders from across the spectrum to discuss and inform on developments in several critical areas—all of which have moved forward in spite of the intense challenges of the past year. Each of the sessions can be viewed by event participants either as they occur or beginning 24 hours following the individual webinar.