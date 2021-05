CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Seventeen years and a few days after leaving their iconic apartment and bringing a close to one of the most successful sitcoms in the history of the television, the Friends cast got back together for a special event fans have been waiting to see for a very long time. Whether you're a fan of the NBC series when it originally aired, or you got on board with the comedy through reruns or on Netflix after its run completed, you may be wondering how and where you can watch the Friends reunion special streaming.