RESPIRERX PHARMACEUTICALS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company")(TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a life sciences and diagnostics company that develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced microarray diagnostics, today announced that effective May 27, 2021, it has granted an aggregate of 2,409,717 stock options (" Options") to a consultant and certain employees and officers of the Company under the Company's amended and restated stock option plan (the " Plan"). The goal of the grant of Options is to align the interests of the Company's employees, officers and directors with those of shareholders. The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.22.