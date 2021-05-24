newsbreak-logo
Some of Our Stallions Trailer: Silicon Valley Writer Carson Mell Crafts a Madcap Buddy Film

By Jordan Raup
thefilmstage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter writing for Silicon Valley and Eastbound and Down, as well as scripting The Long Dumb Road, Carson Mell has written, directed, and starred in a new feature titled Some of Our Stallions. Also led by Al Di and Olivia Taylor Dudley, with appearances by Tim Heidecker, David Zellner, and Mike Judge, the first trailer has arrived ahead of a July 2 release.

