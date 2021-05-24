Some of Our Stallions Trailer: Silicon Valley Writer Carson Mell Crafts a Madcap Buddy Film

"I feel like I'm bothering your friend…" Gravitas Ventures has unveiled an official trailer for a wacky indie comedy titled Some of Our Stallions, the latest from filmmaker Carson Mell. This buddy comedy-drama comes from the filmmakers behind Brigsby Bear, Silicon Valley, and Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. When best friends Beautiful Bill and Andy, newly released from a mandatory stint at a mental hospital, struggle to fit into regular society, Bill decides they need romantic love. This kicks off a years-long series of misadventures that challenge not only their friendship, but their grasp on sanity. Carson Mell (Silicon Valley, Eastbound and Down) wrote and directed the film in which he also stars alongside Al Di and Olivia Taylor Dudley; also joined by Tim Heidecker, David Zellner, Stefan Djuric, and Mike Judge. This looks way more complex and zanier than expected, with some impressively witty humor and three great lead performances.