Welcome to the Dollhouse and Todd Solondz’s Weird New Jersey
When I was 11 years old, I was obsessed with my hardcover copy of Weird New Jersey. I had become consumed by the idea that the seemingly ordinary place I had lived my whole life held deep, scary secrets—whether they be a Satanic cryptid lurking in the Pine Barrens or the literal gates of Hell hiding underneath a manhole in Clifton. I’d spend hours flipping through my encyclopedic guide to the ghastly side of the Garden State, a hobby which eventually culminated in my making an entire poster board presentation, featuring the Hoboken Monkey-Man alongside cannibalistic albinos, for my fifth grade final project.www.pastemagazine.com