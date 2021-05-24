newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Advancing mental health research goes beyond clinical trials

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - By Adam Simmons, Director of Clinical Program Management at Alkermes, Inc. and Steering Committee Member for the STARR Coalition Call to Action. The global health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new focus to a crisis that has been with us much longer — mental health. While scientific innovation has swiftly moved to address the coronavirus pandemic, the mental health crisis remains urgent and in need of innovation. Now is the time to focus on disparities in mental health research, particularly for serious mental illnesses, with the same urgency spurred by COVID-19.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Health Disparities#Health Crisis#Clinical Studies#Medical Research#Bpt#Alkermes Inc#Steering Committee#Mental Health America#Mha#Fda#Nami#Starr Coalition Call#Mental Health Research#Change Clinical Trials#Mental Health Support#Mental Health Conditions#Health Issues#Scientific Research#Mental Health Stigma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Columbus, OHRecord-Herald

May is ‘Mental Health Month’

(COLUMBUS, OH) – In recognition of May as Mental Health Month, the Ohio Departments of Mental Health and Drug Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) and Natural Resources (ODNR) joined forces to launch a new initiative aimed at helping Ohioans recharge, refresh, and #ThriveOutside. Supported by a robust social media campaign, English- and...
Mississippi Statemsstate.edu

MSU psychology clinic offers free mental health services for youth

STARKVILLE, Miss.—With more than $200,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), Mississippi State University’s Psychology Clinic is providing free mental health services for Mississippi’s youth, offering mental health screening, consultation and therapy. The award was granted to Department of Psychology faculty members Michael Nadorff and Melanie...
Mental Healthwhatsupmag.com

Destigmatizing Mental Health

Let’s start with the good news—the stigma surrounding mental illness and mental health disorders is declining. According to a 2019 survey on behalf of the American Psychological Association, 87 percent of respondents said somebody should not be ashamed of having a mental health disorder. The bad news? The stigma isn’t...
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

CVS Health launches clinical trial business

CVS Health is launching a business to help connect people to clinical trials and make the trials more efficient, the company said May 20. Less than 4 percent of U.S. citizens participate in clinical trials, and 80 percent of trials don't meet participant enrollment deadlines, CVS Health said. Additionally, an average of 30 percent of participants drop out before a study is completed. Yet clinical trials are necessary to test new drugs and medical devices.
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

The benefits of community based clinical trials

Many patients think clinical trials and cutting-edge medicine are limited to hospitals or university systems. That perception couldn’t be further from the truth. Every therapy, drug or approach that is in place today to treat cancer began in a clinical trial. And most cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. are now studied in clinical trials conducted in community oncology practices. Community-based research offers a notable advantage: Patients do not have to travel far to participate in a clinical trial, which can boost enrollment and advance scientific knowledge.
Mental Healthwomenworking.com

Keeping Secrets? New research shows which ones are the most damaging to mental health

Even the smallest of secrets can eat away at us. Hiding that one family secret from your partner, or not telling your closest friend crucial information they should know about someone else can take unimaginable tolls on us over time. Despite our reasons for wanting to withhold them, choosing to not reveal a secret to even our closest friends can be an unhealthy way of hiding yourself from others. Concealing certain behaviors, memories, or pieces of information can us to feel overwhelmed with feelings of shame and embarrassment — sensations that we inflict on ourselves instead of “burdening” others.
San Diego, CAKPBS

UCSD Health Begins Clinical Trial Treating Migraines With Cannabis And CBD

A team at UC San Diego Health is conducting the first known randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial looking at cannabis as a potentially effective treatment for acute migraines, and researchers put out a call Wednesday for participants. Although there are numerous FDA-approved treatments on the market, experts say many patients...
Minoritiesalltheprettybirds.com

Op-Ed: A Third Culture Kid in Pursuit of Clinical Psychology and Three Themes in Chinese Mental Health Research

It’s no secret that the times in which we live are marred by misrepresentation of minority groups. As a digital media platform, serving our community multiethnic, multicultural storytelling, All the Pretty Birds is partnering with House Of to celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. One of the most categorically false concepts to adopt with any racial group we call, the “monolith myth”. In the Asian community specifically, we lose the rich depth of cultures represented throughout the Eastern continent. Across our ATPB verticals, every Monday this month spotlights the abundance of creativity, inspiration, and cultural diversity of the Asian community. This Monday, All the Pretty Birds invites Natalie Hew-Yin Cheung to share her experience and global perspective on the crosshairs of mental health as a second or third generation Asian immigrant.
Yogabenefitspro.com

Beyond yoga: How leaders can promote mental health in the workplace

The past year has introduced struggles that challenged workers in every possible way. Millions of people suddenly found themselves in new situations, trying to simultaneously navigate the changes that came with work, their family, schools and childcare, while also being concerned for their health during a global pandemic. All of this has taken a toll on the workforce. Forty percent of adults report struggling with mental health or substance use and reported four times the amount of anxiety and/or depression disorder diagnosis compared to 2019. Yet less than 50% of adults that report struggling with mental health actually seek help.
Mental HealthThe Chronicle of Higher Education

How to Make Mental Health a Top Priority This Fall and Beyond

One afternoon while I was studying for my doctoral comprehensive exam, my mother called, sobbing, to tell me that someone I loved dearly had been killed in Baghdad. It happened after the U.S. invasion of Iraq — one of many incidents inhumanely labeled “collateral damage.” I quickly ended the conversation and went for a walk, picked up red nail polish from a supermarket, and ordered Chinese food takeout.
MinoritiesBioMed Central

Enhancing the recruitment of minorities in clinical trials

Few institutions provide training on strategies for increasing diversity among clinical trial participants. Many research teams struggle to recruit racial and ethnic minorities in clinical trials, despite increasing awareness of the need for diversity. Unfortunately, few institutions provide training for research teams on strategies for increasing diversity among clinical trial participants. To address this need, we developed a massive open online course, called Faster Together. The goal of the course is to help individuals involved in the clinical research enterprise (including investigators, recruiters, and clinical research coordinators), gain the knowledge and skills needed to successfully recruit and retain racial and ethnic minorities in clinical trials.
Tucson, AZEurekAlert

C-Path Virtual Workshop to feature latest advances in clinical trials for T1D

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) TUCSON, Ariz., May 25, 2021 -- Critical Path Institute (C-Path) today announced its schedule for the Design of Clinical Trials in New-Onset Type 1 Diabetes: Regulatory Considerations for Drug Development Workshop, to be held virtually June 15-16. Together with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), and in collaboration with Benaroya Research Institute, INNODIA and JDRF, this 2-day public workshop will focus on the implementation of endpoints and outcome measures for clinical trials in new onset type 1 diabetes (T1D). More than 300 researchers, pharmaceutical representatives, academia members, investigators, T1D patients and regulatory experts from throughout the United States and Europe are expected to gather virtually to hear 15 presentations about T1D research and medical product development.
Mental HealthNews Progress

Facts for Families: Support Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Extension Educator Sonia Lopez published this great article on the Community Health: Education, Prevention & Inspiration blog that I would like to share with you. She says: mental health refers to our state of mind and includes emotional, psychological, and social wellbeing. Our mental health influences how we feel, think and act which can fluctuate over time and with stress. Supporting our physical health, thought patterns, and relationships helps strengthen our mental health. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  
KidsTimes Union

How to find mental health resources for children and families

(BPT) - Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) offer free or low-cost health coverage for children and teens up to age 19. Coverage includes check-ups and regular doctor visits, immunizations, emergency care, dentist visits, eye exams and other care that children may need, including mental and behavioral health services.
Mental Healthusf.edu

Florida Planned Parenthood Clinics Expand Mental Health Offerings

May is mental health awareness month, and it seems the need for mental health services grows in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Now a new source for these services has emerged in the form of Southeast and North Florida's Planned Parenthood clinics. Dr. Karen Peters is Planned Parenthood's Behavioral...