Advancing mental health research goes beyond clinical trials
(BPT) - By Adam Simmons, Director of Clinical Program Management at Alkermes, Inc. and Steering Committee Member for the STARR Coalition Call to Action. The global health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought a new focus to a crisis that has been with us much longer — mental health. While scientific innovation has swiftly moved to address the coronavirus pandemic, the mental health crisis remains urgent and in need of innovation. Now is the time to focus on disparities in mental health research, particularly for serious mental illnesses, with the same urgency spurred by COVID-19.www.chron.com