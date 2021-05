One of the European clubs who were interested in Jesse Lingard before his move to West Ham have revived their pursuit of the Manchester United man, according to reports. Lingard was starved of opportunities at Man Utd earlier in the season, so had to look for a way out in January. He ended up joining West Ham on loan for the rest of the season. What has followed has been incredible, as he has scored nine goals from 11 appearances for the Hammers.