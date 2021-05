(670 The Score) The Bulls’ 118-112 win against the Bucks in their regular-season finale Sunday night was a different type of experience for Chicago coach Billy Donovan. It was a meaningless game with nothing of significance on the horizon, as the Bulls had already been eliminated from play-in contention Friday evening. It marked the first time in Donovan’s coaching career in the NBA that he led a team that missed the playoffs, as he had previously led the Thunder to the postseason in all five of his years in Oklahoma City.