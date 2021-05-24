Julio Jones Tells Shannon Sharpe He's Done With Falcons on Live TV
Julio Jones spills tea on Falcons during live TV segment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh my, Julio Jones’ phone is probably BLOWING UP right now. If you haven’t seen it yet, Shannon Sharpe called up the Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver while live on-air, and point blank asked him if he wanted to go to the Cowboys or if he was staying in Atlanta. Without hesitation, Jones responded, “Nah, I’m outta there man.”www.nbcchicago.com