Kodak Black came through with his latest album, Haitian Boy Kodak, just two weeks ago and it has consistently received praise from his day one fans. Kodak is an artist who has evolved over the years and with each new release, he looks to enhance his artistry and deliver something new. Kodak has also been known for packing his emotions into his music, which was evident on the track "Oracle." While this song is just shy of three minutes long, the artist has now turned it into an 8-minute epic thanks to his latest music video for the track.