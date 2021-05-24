newsbreak-logo
Who was Cameron Perrelli and how did she die?

By David Boroff
The US Sun
 4 days ago
CAMERON Perrelli tragically fell to her death during a party in New York City in the early hours of May 22, 2021.

Perrelli, who was 24, was on the roof of an apartment building when cops say she lost her balance and slipped through a gap.

Cameron Perrelli Credit: Facebook

Who was Cameron Perrelli and how did she die?

Loved ones of Cameron Perrelli say they have heard different accounts of how she died.

"We got three stories," uncle Michael Perrelli told the New York Daily News.

"That she was jumping from one building to the next, and we heard that she was walking on an air condition vent, and then somebody just said she slipped."

Michael Perrelli also told the Daily News that his niece was “not the daredevil type."

“She was living a good life. She wasn’t a big partier,” he told the newspaper.

Cameron died in a tragic accident on May 22 Credit: Facebook

“It’s just sad, because that girl just had her whole life starting, you know? She was a good kid. She was a really good kid.”

Father Louis told the Daily News that "it’s not like her to be a risk taker."

"She’s not one to take those risks. I don’t get it,” he told the newspaper.

The structure where she fell had been recently gutted and rebuilt into a six-floor building called The Topanga, according to the Daily News.

Cameron's uncle Michael wrote in a Facebook post: "Sad day, today, I lost a piece of my heart - my beautiful niece was taken by god to heaven.

"She was so beautiful in mind, body, and soul.

"It is so hard to understand God’s reason for taking Cameron. She had so much to offer the world.

"I hope that the Angel he has taken from us will forever shine through and bring the strength to all who had the pleasure to have had a chance to be a part of her life.”

Cameron had started working at an investment firm in New York City after growing up in Connecticut.

