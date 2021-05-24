newsbreak-logo
Birmingham mask mandate expiring Monday

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One sense of normalcy returning to the Magic City. Monday marks the end of the mask ordinance in the city of Birmingham. City council is allowing the year-long ordinance to expire in response to the CDC’s latest guidance. While masks are no longer necessary outdoors, you might...

www.wvtm13.com
