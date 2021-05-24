Super 8 4K Ultra HD Review
While Super 8 is pretty much paint by numbers, plot wise, it is entertaining and beautifully shot. When J.J. Abrams (Star Wars Episode VIII: The Force Awakens) was sixteen years old, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial came out in movie theaters. Looking at Abrams' career, it is hard to imagine he wasn't influenced by the Spielberg film. Fast forward, almost thirty years, and Abrams wrote a script about a group of kids that accidentally film a train crash while trying to make a zombie movie. Super 8 was released in the summer of 2011 and became a huge box office success. Paramount Pictures, in honor of the tenth anniversary of the film, is releasing the movie on 4K UHD.flickdirect.com