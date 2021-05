CHARLOTTE — It is not the greatest of chances, but it is the last opportunity Clemson will have to make the NCAA Tournament for a 12th straight season. Perhaps the only way for 11th seed Clemson to make the NCAA Baseball Tournament this year is to win the 47th ACC Tournament this week at Truist Field in Charlotte. To do that, of course, it means the Tigers will first have to win today against No. 7 Louisville in Game 1 of the tournament at 11 a.m.